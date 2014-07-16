Munso

Dribbble Freemockup

Munso
Munso
  • Save
Dribbble Freemockup macbook device isometric flat design apple zoom gif vector glüe design free mockup mockup mockups
Download color palette

Hello friends

As we promised you, we are offering our mockup of the main devices of the Apple brand.
What make it so special ? All the devices are drawn in Isometric view with a faithful rendering, in flat design and in vector format ! 100% Hand-made with love and passion :)
The download is free (nothing is asked in return), the files are under creative
common license (Attribution - Share in the Same Conditions).

Take a look to our download page http://www.glue-design.com/mockup/

Thank you for your attention.

Munso
Munso

More by Munso

View profile
    • Like