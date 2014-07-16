Dribbble Freemockup

Hello friends

As we promised you, we are offering our mockup of the main devices of the Apple brand.

What make it so special ? All the devices are drawn in Isometric view with a faithful rendering, in flat design and in vector format ! 100% Hand-made with love and passion :)

The download is free (nothing is asked in return), the files are under creative

common license (Attribution - Share in the Same Conditions).

Take a look to our download page http://www.glue-design.com/mockup/

Thank you for your attention.