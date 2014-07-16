Stoyan Daskaloff

Sidebar Cards

Stoyan Daskaloff
Stoyan Daskaloff
  • Save
Sidebar Cards sidebar card colourful colorful flat interface files file tree files tree
Download color palette

Hello there,
this is a snapshot from one of the projects I've been working on. It's confidential so that's why I can not attach the realPixels or show the entire page :) At least check out the x2 :D

Check out my work in Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Stoyan Daskaloff
Stoyan Daskaloff

More by Stoyan Daskaloff

View profile
    • Like