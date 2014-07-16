Luke Murphy

WebDevConf - Konami Code

WebDevConf - Konami Code 8bit pixel art
Bit of fun for the WDC 2014 site in honour of a previous speaker. You can find it on the live site if you do the konami code...

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
