Contacts App | Favorite Animation

Hi Folks!
It's been a while since the last shot regarding this concept which is slowly turning into a real project! So, I've been putting quite some part of my free time to improve the design altogether with some animations, furthermore rethinking the whole experience within a contacts app. There is much more I would like to show you guys, but this will have to wait some days still... stay tuned & enjoy!
Cheers,
Oriol!