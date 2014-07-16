Oriol Bedia

Contacts App | Favorite Animation

Oriol Bedia
Oriol Bedia
Contacts App | Favorite Animation uiux user interface design user experience iphone app contacts animation transition berlin barcelona 2otsu
Hi Folks!
It's been a while since the last shot regarding this concept which is slowly turning into a real project! So, I've been putting quite some part of my free time to improve the design altogether with some animations, furthermore rethinking the whole experience within a contacts app. There is much more I would like to show you guys, but this will have to wait some days still... stay tuned & enjoy!
Cheers,
Oriol!

Rebound of
Rebound of
VisualAgenda UX Concept
By Oriol Bedia
Oriol Bedia
Oriol Bedia

