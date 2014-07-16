Hertzel

Modern Resume & Cover letter Template

Hertzel
Hertzel
  • Save
Modern Resume & Cover letter Template resume cv curriculum vitae job application career job template
Download color palette

A resume with a subtle grunge texture.
More details here: http://crtv.mk/geHd

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Hertzel
Hertzel

More by Hertzel

View profile
    • Like