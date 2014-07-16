Eileen Wiehe

What would life be without...

A second semester student project.
The message shall be that migration has an impact on everyone‘s everyday-life. We all consume spaghetti, croissants or adore cute italian cars. We drink coffee and tea or enjoy having light at night.
Everyone of us is influenced by migration and people who have migrated. Without their great impact and ideas our life would be different. Less enjoyable. Think about it.

