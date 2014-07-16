Ethical Hedonist Male Grooming

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Male grooming illustration for the Ethical Hedonist website. The main character to appeal to the male reader is a Bond style character, walking through London as lots of male interests (food, wine technology) explode around him. The author of the blog (Alison Jane Reid) is sitting on (an eco friendly) car in the background.