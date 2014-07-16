iSpect app shot

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been out on the field for a while and taking pictures of our app while it's in actual use (and also to help the customers when they need it).
The UI in this image is a few months old now, been doing a bit of an overhaul in prep for launch. The app is related to the construction business, helps the inspectors speed up their workflow something fierce! We have 1 iOS app and two web-apps.
I'll be posting more up-close pixel shots when I get the opportunity!
If you're curious to see more photos of the app in use you can visit our tiny blog (picture is from the blog): http://ispectexperience.wordpress.com/