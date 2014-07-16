MadeByStudioJQ

Motorsport project // Branding Deck [GIF]

Motorsport project // Branding Deck
Just putting together the design elements into a branding deck for the client so they can see the brand overview and general direction.

Follow the development here:
https://www.behance.net/wip/663423

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
