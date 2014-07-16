Jonathan Stephens
For the past year I've been hacking on and off on reworking the Booking.com developer/design blog. I've worked on and off with quite a few different people to get this done and it's finally pushed and publish! Take a look at the blog and some of our design posts!

http://blog.booking.com/

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
