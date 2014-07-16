Label Sheabuttear

Takashi Maekawa

Product label design shea butter 100% organic and "LOVE for GANA SHEA BUTTER"

http://bridge-dw.com/portfolio/shea-butter-products-labels/

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
