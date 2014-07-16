Daria Belyakova

Logo for a french restaurant

Daria Belyakova
Daria Belyakova
  • Save
Logo for a french restaurant logo design restaurant french card style red ribbon wine glass
Download color palette

Hey!

I am practising in logo design and experimenting with shapes and colours. This is my logo concept for a french restaurant. Wine, France and cosy restaurant — what can be better :)

More on artdaria.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Daria Belyakova
Daria Belyakova

More by Daria Belyakova

View profile
    • Like