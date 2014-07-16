Logo for a french restaurant

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey!
I am practising in logo design and experimenting with shapes and colours. This is my logo concept for a french restaurant. Wine, France and cosy restaurant — what can be better :)
