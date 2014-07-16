Ali Rahmoun

Rock Festival minimal Poster

Ali Rahmoun
Ali Rahmoun
Hire Me
  • Save
Rock Festival minimal Poster 3d festival gibson guitar poster hard rock les paul metal minimal music rock poster stratocaster
Download color palette

Made with 3ds max,& Vray.. :)

Get the PSD Here : http://goo.gl/HrBHXt

Ali Rahmoun
Ali Rahmoun
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ali Rahmoun

View profile
    • Like