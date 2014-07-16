Iva Frýdková

MCard

Rejected logo proposal (the quickest I got so far) I made for a "$130 logo contest".
Intended for a company doing plastic cards prints.
At least I am happy with the result :)

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
