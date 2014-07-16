Julian Lozano

Livable Street Laguna Logo

Julian Lozano
Julian Lozano
  • Save
Livable Street Laguna Logo logo street pedestrian bike safety cars organization lagunabeach laguna cyclist branding traffic.
Download color palette

I did this for activist group, Livable Street Laguna. They advocate the safety needed for pedestrians and cyclists in Laguna Beach.

Julian Lozano
Julian Lozano

More by Julian Lozano

View profile
    • Like