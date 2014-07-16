Takashi Maekawa

wine card of paper transparent

wine card of paper transparent card ad graphic okinawa japan
By you holding up glass (card) the landscape, a unique design that can pour the wine of the original. Would be to provide free glass of wine to share at facebook the original wine of you taken.
http://bridge-dw.com/portfolio/minou-campaign-wine-card/

