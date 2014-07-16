Oxygenna

Flat Food Iconset

Oxygenna
Oxygenna
Hire Me
  • Save
Flat Food Iconset vector design flat icons food psd ai freebie download
Download color palette

Another set of freebies icons. Available to download for free in both PSD and Vector format.
Get them here: http://www.oxygenna.com/2014/06/flat-food-icons/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Oxygenna
Oxygenna
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Oxygenna

View profile
    • Like