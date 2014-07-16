In Progress Hand Lettered Logo

Benjamin Bowes

Trying my hand at some custom lettering for a client logo (can't show the full thing just yet). I admire people like @Ryan Hamrick who make custom lettering look all too easy, it's not!

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
