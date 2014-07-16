Antanas Laukai

Violence

Violence cinema poster movie film vytautas tinteris laukai studio vilnius
Title letters and poster design for the film by Vytautas Tinteris.

Full project here: http://bit.ly/W3H7yZ

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
