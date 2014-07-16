Melissa Chaib

Elle Girl Japan

Elle Girl Japan illustration elle girl magazine horoscopes
Elle Girl - Horoscopes section.

Here’s the inside double page spread of the work I produced for Elle Girl Japan Magazine recently.

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
