Branko Jass

Project's Typo

Branko Jass
Branko Jass
  • Save
Project's Typo typo typography project animation motion after effects frametouch construction
Download color palette

full animation here: https://vimeo.com/58885142

Serpa still
Rebound of
infographic circle
By Branko Jass
View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Branko Jass
Branko Jass

More by Branko Jass

View profile
    • Like