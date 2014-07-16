Karsten Lundquist

Postmaster Retirement Party Poster

Top half of a cheeky poster for a postman retirement party. Will be hung in small town post office lobby. Looking for any some constructive feedback on this initial draft.

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
