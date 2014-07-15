Sophia Umansky

Argo

Sophia Umansky
Sophia Umansky
  • Save
Argo argo ship abstract line
Download color palette

Another rendition of an abstract Argo ship

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Sophia Umansky
Sophia Umansky
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sophia Umansky

View profile
    • Like