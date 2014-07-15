Michael Lee

iOS Project Z: Icons

Project Z is coming along. Much of the views are setup. I thought I'd share some icon sets that I've created for the app. This is a screen grab from the actual app. Instead of using graphic files, I used iOS' UIBezierPaths to create these. Using UIBezierPaths is a lot like writing SVGs by hand. Doing this should allow for crisp icons across retina and non-retina devices.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
