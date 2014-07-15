iOS Project Z: Icons

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Project Z is coming along. Much of the views are setup. I thought I'd share some icon sets that I've created for the app. This is a screen grab from the actual app. Instead of using graphic files, I used iOS' UIBezierPaths to create these. Using UIBezierPaths is a lot like writing SVGs by hand. Doing this should allow for crisp icons across retina and non-retina devices.