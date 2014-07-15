Larry Geams

helllo dribbble

Larry Geams
Larry Geams
  • Save
helllo dribbble illustration flat workstation html css3 character design debut
Download color palette

Here's my first shot! Working with this illustration for a while now.

Thank you to @alex grigoras for the invitation :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Larry Geams
Larry Geams

More by Larry Geams

View profile
    • Like