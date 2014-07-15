James Finley

Bitsy Log - Profile

James Finley
James Finley
  • Save
Bitsy Log - Profile baby app iphone chameleon kickstarter cute profile
Download color palette

Got the settings panel built tonight and along with it the ability to set the profile image and profile cover. The app is coming along so quickly now. Four and a half weeks until my first child comes and I cannot be more psyched to use this daily to get updates about my child while I'm at work.

I am seeking funding on Kickstarter and would like your help. Even a dollar can be helpful. $5 will get you a one-month subscription to Bitsy Log.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/580803783/bitsy-log-a-safe-private-place-for-mom-and-dad

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
James Finley
James Finley
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by James Finley

View profile
    • Like