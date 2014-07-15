Bitsy Log - Profile

Got the settings panel built tonight and along with it the ability to set the profile image and profile cover. The app is coming along so quickly now. Four and a half weeks until my first child comes and I cannot be more psyched to use this daily to get updates about my child while I'm at work.

I am seeking funding on Kickstarter and would like your help. Even a dollar can be helpful. $5 will get you a one-month subscription to Bitsy Log.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/580803783/bitsy-log-a-safe-private-place-for-mom-and-dad