Bitsy Log - Profile

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Got the settings panel built tonight and along with it the ability to set the profile image and profile cover. The app is coming along so quickly now. Four and a half weeks until my first child comes and I cannot be more psyched to use this daily to get updates about my child while I'm at work.
I am seeking funding on Kickstarter and would like your help. Even a dollar can be helpful. $5 will get you a one-month subscription to Bitsy Log.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/580803783/bitsy-log-a-safe-private-place-for-mom-and-dad