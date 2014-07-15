Graham Hall

Sarcasm Detector

Graham Hall
Graham Hall
  • Save
Sarcasm Detector icon sarcasm detector meter needle fun silly
Download color palette

Icon a Day #15

For the month of July my goal is to create 1 icon every single day. I love sarcasm, but it is possible to have too much of a good thing. Warning: high levels or sarcasm can cause overheating.

You can download this icon, and all past and future Icon a Day icons at:
http://designsbyhall.me/icon-a-day/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Graham Hall
Graham Hall

More by Graham Hall

View profile
    • Like