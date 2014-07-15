Personal Logo

Bought @Ian Barnard's Dusty's Print Shop bundle over at Creative Market today for a couple of upcoming projects. Super awesome product from a super awesome guy!

Dusty's helps create shiz bam texturing effects in Photoshop and leaves a ton of control in your hands at the same time. Definitely check it out and give it a go if you are even remotely interested: https://creativemarket.com/ianbarnard/54119-Dustys-Print-Shop

For this, all I did initially was create the vector icon. Then I dropped that off at Dusty's Print Shop (pasted vector into the PSD file as a smart object) and enjoyed the results.