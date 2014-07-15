Brent Blanc

PhotoGraphic 4

PhotoGraphic 4 photo graphic elotes dkal orel yayhooray yh chicago sears willis tower downtown
Bigger here https://www.flickr.com/photos/bcalico/14685852553/

Collabo with Elotes and Orel for PhotoGraphic 4. Partial photo, partial graphic, partial text project from 2012.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
