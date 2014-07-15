BullzArtDesign

iOS8 GUI PSD Freebies

iOS8 GUI PSD Freebies ios8 free freebies ui gui apple device mobile psd imessage
Hi Dribbbler'z !!!

I currently working on update for an iOS app and for this work i needed to recreate some of the new features of the iOS8 user interface.

As this work can be used for someone else, i share it for free, you will find it here :

DOWNLOAD HERE = http://bit.ly/iOS8UIFree

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
