GAW Mark Wip 02

GAW Mark Wip 02
Another accent color I'm considering. If I use the color in the logo I'll likely use the same accent through the site.

Rebound of
GAW Mark WIP
By Tyler Gaw
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
