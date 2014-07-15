GAW Mark WIP

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
In the process of updating my site. Working on my name/title for the banner of the site. Not sure that I'll stick with the colors and the shadow, just playing with some options right now.
Will also likely use the final version of this for business cards and such.
Started this as a pencil sketch, brought it into Illustrator and modified it a lot.