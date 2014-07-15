Julia Lopez-Mobilia

El Condor

Julia Lopez-Mobilia
Julia Lopez-Mobilia
  • Save
El Condor space cowboys guns gaucho sun desert west andean solemn
Download color palette

One of the characters for Bang Bang Banditos, a game created in two weeks time for the #spacecowboygamejam

See all entries here: http://itch.io/jam/space-cowboy-jam

Download the game here: http://jasonrosenstock.itch.io/bang-bang-banditos

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Julia Lopez-Mobilia
Julia Lopez-Mobilia

More by Julia Lopez-Mobilia

View profile
    • Like