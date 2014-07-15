Ryan Davis

Drunk Bear

Ryan Davis
Ryan Davis
  • Save
Drunk Bear bear illustration vector beer hat
Download color palette

I was doodling this drunk bear one night and decided to vectorize it. Still deciding on the eyes I have dazed on there now but might change them to normal eyes.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Ryan Davis
Ryan Davis

More by Ryan Davis

View profile
    • Like