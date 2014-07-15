Jeremy Carlson

Poster Detail: Painted "G"

Poster Detail: Painted "G"
This is, really, my first experience actually painting letters, and I wanted to share a few of the steps. I'm fairly happy with the result, but it's pretty rough. It's clear to me that real sign painters are nothing short of awesome.

Beginning a poster
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
