Realeyez Apparel Dog Tags

This was a product that I created for Realeyez Apparel.
The dog tags are wooden, like a skateboard, paying homage to the roots of the streetwear movement. One dog tag has the Combat logo on it, and the other, the exclamation mark. On the back of both dog tags is the company's pledge,
"I pledge allegiance to this lifestyle and who is real for which they stand, one culture under none, unstoppable, with REALEYEZ to realize it all."