Celestial Bike Screenprint Poster

Celestial Bike Screenprint Poster st.louis bike poster screenprint artcrank hemingway
ARTCRANK St. Louis 2012 Poster submission

size: 19" x 25"
paper: French Paper Company, White
printed by: All Along Press
Available on Etsy

It is by riding a bicycle that you learn the contours of a country best.—Ernest Hemingway

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
