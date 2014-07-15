Cody Hartleben

Mash Up

Mash Up diamond green yellow mint icons abstract illustration flat mashup bits and meltingpot
A little Mash up of some things I have been working on. Bits and pieces of projects or sketches brought together in a quick melting pot style illustration..

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
