Prédio da Ajuda | JM + RL Arquitetos

Prédio da Ajuda | JM + RL Arquitetos architecture lisbon portugal design wood concrete windows light studio visualization apple macbook
This one is a visualization made for a project created João Modas + Ricardo Lucas Arquitetos, an Architecture studio based in Évora, Portugal. The project is located on Ajuda, Lisbon and consists on a habitational building made of concrete, wood and green tiles which are typical in Portugal.

