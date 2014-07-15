Vanesa Pervan

Argentina en Deutschland

Vanesa Pervan
Vanesa Pervan
  • Save
Argentina en Deutschland logo germany flag argentina deutschland
Download color palette

Concept / Interaction + integration between A-A chars and the colors of the flags of both countries.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Vanesa Pervan
Vanesa Pervan

More by Vanesa Pervan

View profile
    • Like