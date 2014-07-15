🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Book design for Freestyle. Ryan Smith and I worked with authors and movement experts Carl Paoli and Anthony Sherbondy to bring their ideas to fruition. We used a swiss influenced style to organize the massive amount of content and compliment the concepts of foundation and simplicity – ideas key to Carl's coaching philosophy.
Here's a shot of the cloth cover behind the jacket. Embossed with white stamping.