Book design for Freestyle. Ryan Smith and I worked with authors and movement experts Carl Paoli and Anthony Sherbondy to bring their ideas to fruition. We used a swiss influenced style to organize the massive amount of content and compliment the concepts of foundation and simplicity – ideas key to Carl's coaching philosophy.

Here's a shot of the cloth cover behind the jacket. Embossed with white stamping.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
