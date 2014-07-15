Chris Lindenmayer
keyminder Logo keys key keyminder reminder k typography logo
keyminder is an app for key organization. If you have keys for several locks and have difficulty identifying which key goes to which lock, keyminder solves that problem for you.

Here is the final logo.

