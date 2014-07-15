Sam Dunn

Dedennest

Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
  • Save
Dedennest illustration drawing wip progress ink dedenne pokemon pixel
Download color palette

Here's some updated progress shots of the nest which is finally nearing completion, now just the rest of the piece to do!

And a Dedenne pixel thing I made with those iron on beads! (His tail and some whiskers fell off, I'll stick to drawing)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

More by Sam Dunn

View profile
    • Like