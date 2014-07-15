oYeah! Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
oYeah is a location-based reminder app. Instead of just checking tasks off a to-do list, you can get reminders for tasks based on when you arrive at specific locations.
Here is the final logo design. It was chosen to be included in the 2014 logo lounge book!