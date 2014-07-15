Chris Lindenmayer
Rocksauce

oYeah! Logo

Chris Lindenmayer
Rocksauce
Chris Lindenmayer for Rocksauce
Hire Us
  • Save
oYeah! Logo oyeah teal pink reminder reminders task tasks tiles folded flat
Download color palette

oYeah is a location-based reminder app. Instead of just checking tasks off a to-do list, you can get reminders for tasks based on when you arrive at specific locations.

Here is the final logo design. It was chosen to be included in the 2014 logo lounge book!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Rocksauce
Rocksauce
Hire Us

More by Rocksauce

View profile
    • Like