Grace Molteni

Tie the Knot

Grace Molteni
Grace Molteni
  • Save
Tie the Knot illustration typography lettering
Download color palette

WIP vectorizing some hand- lettering for wedding collateral

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Grace Molteni
Grace Molteni
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Grace Molteni

View profile
    • Like