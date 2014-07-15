Michelle Vandy

"Plan Your Rebound" header image

Michelle Vandy
Michelle Vandy
  • Save
"Plan Your Rebound" header image basket ball goal hoop flat design
Download color palette

I guess this should have been my opening illustration here on Dribbble, but it's a year too late...This was a collaboration between me and @Yassine Bentaieb who's soon going to be joining @Omada Health, yay!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Michelle Vandy
Michelle Vandy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michelle Vandy

View profile
    • Like