Gunduzhan Gunduz

dribbble

Gunduzhan Gunduz
Gunduzhan Gunduz
  • Save
dribbble logo animation gif after effects first shot invitation ball debut
Download color palette

Here is my first shot. Thanks to @Hüseyin Yilmaz for the invitation! "Selamlar kaptan!"

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Gunduzhan Gunduz
Gunduzhan Gunduz
Like