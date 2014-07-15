Yannick Lung

Documents Icons

Yannick Lung
Yannick Lung
Hire Me
  • Save
Documents Icons hawcons icons free ui user interface icons download
Download color palette

As you might have noticed Hawcons just launched!
Here is another preview of the ultimate pack of over 500 free icons.

Download all icons here

Check out the website
Like on Facebook
Follow on Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Yannick Lung
Yannick Lung
Icon & Interface Design
Hire Me

More by Yannick Lung

View profile
    • Like