Travel Agency logotype

Travel Agency logotype travel agency logotype greek leosake sakellis blue plane sun summer vacations tourism
Logotype concepts for a local travel agency.
It will be used on a website, as part of a side project they will run this year.

The designs draw elements from summer, vacations, travel, monuments, sightseeing etc. All of the designs are flat themed without any gradiencies or shadowing.

More will come soon...

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
