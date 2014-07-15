Edgar Briseno

Sketches

Recently I've been trying to get in the habit of drawing a quick sketch every 1-2 days, usually people. This is to help me improve my overall sketching process and to get better at drawing faces in general.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
